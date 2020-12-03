Newport News man charged with murder in April 2019 fatal shooting of Denbigh High senior

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been charged with murder more than a year and a half after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Goose Circle.

20-year-old Adrian Elijah Pierce was served warrants Thursday in connection to the April 2019 death of Khali Rahquan Curry.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, maliciously shooting into an occupied building, two counts of monument-intentional damage of less than $1,000, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on April 16, 2019 in the 400 block of Goose Circle. Curry, who was 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a senior at Denbigh High School.