Newport News man charged after reported road rage in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Newport News man faces several charges after a reported road rage incident Sunday night in Currituck County.

The Currituck Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of an armed suspect in a black Audi, who reportedly pointed a gun at several cars on Highway 158.

When deputies tried to find the car on the highway they discovered it had gone down Tulls Creek Road.

Deputies made the stop on Tulls Creek and arrested the driver, Russell Collins. He’s been charged with careless and reckless driving, assault by pulling a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drugs/paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,500.

Anyone with information in the case should call the sheriff’s office.