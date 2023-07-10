NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local shipyard worker is the new king of “power breaking,” after kicking through a whopping 13 concrete bricks to win the world heavyweight title at karate’s most prestigious event.

And little did he know at the time, the feat was just one short of the world record of 14.

“The guy right in front of me kicked 12 out of 12 [bricks] and had the whole arena going crazy. 12 is an impressive number, normally nine or 10 can win a world title … and this guy right in front of me kicks 12 out of 12,” said 27-year-old Anthony Altreuther about competing at the U.S. Open ISKA World Sport Karate Championship earlier this month.

The 215-pound, third-degree black belt knew he really had to be perfect to get anywhere close to that.

“There was a lot of pressure on that kick, cause I knew I had to put up 13 … in my mind I said I’m gonna have to give this the best kick of my life.”

So he steadied himself, let out a powerful scream, and struck the bricks so hard he spun around.

“And luckily it was right down the middle of the plate,” he said.

A baker’s dozen sat shattered, a culmination of two years of consistent training for the Atlanta native with a long martial arts background. Though he didn’t get into power breaking until his collegiate wrestling career at the Apprentice School was put on pause due to COVID.

“I know it sounds crazy, I’ve been doing martial arts for 18 years … you literally start small. I remember when I first started I was scared to break one brick … you break one and you go “OK that wasn’t bad,’ and then you build your way up.”

Anthony Altreuther breaks four bricks in this photo (Courtesy of Anthony Altreuther)

He says that while technique is important, it’s 90% mental.

“You want to make sure your distance is good, if you’re too close to the bricks you’ll jam your leg. If you’re too far you’ll not get the drive you need. You want to kick dead center and you want your supporting leg planted and solid because when you drive into the bricks you’re going to bounce off,” Altreuther says. “There’s a lot of coordination and balance that goes into it.”

He’s in the gym six days a week, though is only kicking actual concrete about once a month. He typically uses pads.

“When I first got into it and made up in my mind I want to win a world championship in this event, I was kicking more than I should’ve, and I actually developed plantar fasciitis in my kicking foot from just kicking concrete over and over every two weeks … there’s a limit, you need to let your body rest.”

He also has a whole team of mentors, training partners, nutritionists and more helping him, including main training partner in ISKA breaking champion Parker Moody from Wilson, North Carolina.

“He’s done it all. He’s a two-time world champion in the same thing … he’s been featured on this, featured on that, been on ESPN. I put a lot of pressure on myself to train with him,” Altreuther said.

And it’s not just kicking. He and Moody also use their elbows/forearms to break bricks in a separate competition, if you thought the former wasn’t wince-inducing enough.

Anthony Altreuther breaks bricks with his arm (Courtesy of Anthony Altreuther)

“There’s [also] people out there breaking baseball bats, coconuts, graphite, doing stuff blindfolded, I’ve got videos on my phone where I set the concrete on fire and then I break it.”

Altreuther says all of that is immensely popular for viewers, but he still feels like the discipline “doesn’t get the respect it deserves.”

“If you got to the large tournaments you see all the fighting stuff, and you see the weapons and forms, and the katas, but breaking becoming mainstream is what gets the most views. We’ve got videos that have got millions and millions of views … It’s a legit thing, it’s a world championships, the world championships are streaming online in 150 countries.”

He says the ISKA win in particular is also huge from an individual marketing perspective, with organizers reaching out for him to come to several events. He’s also been in talks with Reign energy drinks about sponsorship opportunities.

The next big event for the “Karate Kid” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” fan (Raphael is his favorite) is competing with Team USA at the Martial Arts World Games, which kick off on July 31. You can also follow him on Instagram and TikTok at _karatekid_101.