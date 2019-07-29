Newport News man assaulted officer while being arrested, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man assaulted a police officer after they attempted to arrest him on a previous assault charge using a knife.

A woman in the 100 block of Delmar Lane reported an assault on July 22 after 27-year-old Daniel Matthew Blanco allegedly threatened her with a knife.

On July 25, officers attempted to arrest Blanco at around 12:46 p.m. when he assaulted one of the officers. Police were eventually able to detain Blanco and is currently at Newport News City Jail.

Blanco is accused of abduction, assault, and assault on a law enforcement officer.