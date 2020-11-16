Newport News man arrested on rape, child abuse charges

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Newport News City Jail

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man in Newport News was arrested over the weekend on rape and child abuse charges.

Police were sent to an unspecified address in Newport News on Saturday following a call for child abuse.

When they got there, officers say they talked to the victim, a teenage girl, who reported the abuse.

After further investigation, 38-year-old Eddie Thomas, who lived on the first block of Ash Avenue, was charged and arrested for rape and child abuse/neglect.

No further information have been released.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10