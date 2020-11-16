Newport News man arrested on rape, child abuse charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man in Newport News was arrested over the weekend on rape and child abuse charges.

Police were sent to an unspecified address in Newport News on Saturday following a call for child abuse.

When they got there, officers say they talked to the victim, a teenage girl, who reported the abuse.

After further investigation, 38-year-old Eddie Thomas, who lived on the first block of Ash Avenue, was charged and arrested for rape and child abuse/neglect.

No further information have been released.

Latest Posts