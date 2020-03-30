Newport News man arrested for credit card, identity theft

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was arrested in connection to credit card and identity theft charges.

Police arrested 24-year-old Christopher Phillips on March 24 on 5 felony warrants and 2 misdemeanor warrants in connection to credit card theft, identity theft and receiving money or goods as a result of credit card theft.

The arrest was a result of a 5-month investigation from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department after authorities discovered that mail was being removed from rural mailboxes and then that information was used to steal the identity of individuals

Christopher Phillips (Courtesy – Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office)

Subsequently, credit card accounts were opened in the names of those individuals. It wasn’t until 30 days later that victims received billing statements that they discovered these fraudulent accounts.

Similar activity has been reported in Southampton County, Sussex County, The City of Suffolk as well as Guilford County in North Carolina.

Police are also in search of 23-year-old Newport News resident Marvin Thomas Pretto in connection to charges of credit card fraud, conspiracy, and theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

