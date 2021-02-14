Newport News man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Fairfax County homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Fairfax County — the first homicide of the year for that area.

Jalenn Maurtiece Keene, of Newport News, faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Reston Police say that Keene fled the Northern Virginia area following the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Samuel Onyeuka on Wednesday.

Detectives from Reston Major Crimes Bureau identified and subsequently located Keene through financial records and surveillance footage.

Once identified, detectives coordinated with the Newport News Police Department, who safely took Keene into custody on Friday night.

Police said that during Keene’s arrest, the Nissan Rogue that was allegedly used in the shooting was located in Newport News as well as a gun.

Detectives are awaiting test results to determine if the gun located was the gun used in the crime. They say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting but determined Keene and Onyeuka both attended South Lakes High School in Reston.

On Feb. 10, officers were called to Branleigh Park Court shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a person lying on the ground.

When they arrived, they found Onyeuka suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Rescue personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Detectives canvassed the area and determined Onyeuka was walking on the sidewalk near his home when he was shot. They believe the shooting was “targeted and not a random act of violence.”

Moments after the shooting, Keene was allegedly seen leaving the area in a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or similar vehicle.

Police say Keene will remain in the custody of the Newport News Jail until he is extradited back to Fairfax County.

Officials said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy Sunday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.