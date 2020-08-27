Newport News man arrested and charged with rape and the aggravated sexual battery of a minor

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mug shot of 36-year-old Jamaal Harris courtesy of the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department arrested a man and charged him with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The police department received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile known to the victim on Aug. 13.

Police said following a further investigation, warrants were obtained charging 36-year-old Jamaal Harris, of Newport News with one count each rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as two counts of sodomy.

Harris was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Newport News City Jail.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10