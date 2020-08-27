Newport News man arrested and charged with rape and the aggravated sexual battery of a minor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department arrested a man and charged him with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The police department received a complaint in reference to a sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile known to the victim on Aug. 13.

Police said following a further investigation, warrants were obtained charging 36-year-old Jamaal Harris, of Newport News with one count each rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as two counts of sodomy.

Harris was arrested on Aug. 25 and taken to the Newport News City Jail.

