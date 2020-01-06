Newport News man arrested after verbal altercation leads to assault, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is accused of assault following an altercation that happened on New Year’s Day.

According to reports, officers responded to a residence in Newport News on New Year’s Day and met with a victim who claimed she was assaulted by a man known to her after a verbal altercation.

The victim claimed she got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Scott Oneal Cox, and when she tried to leave the residence, he wouldn’t let her go.

Reports say Cox then assaulted the victim and took her phone and damaged it.



After further investigations, police arrested Cox and around 3 a.m. Sunday. He is charged with one count each of abduction, assault, intentional damage, and impeding blood circulation.