Newport News man arrested after marijuana odor leads to assault of law enforcement officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News is facing several charges following an incident over the weekend that resulted in the assault of a law enforcement officer.

According to reports, Newport News police were in a parking lot in the 14300 block of Warwick Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when the officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 31-year-old Devin Lamont Robinson, was exiting the vehicle as the officers approached.

As one of the officer began speaking with Robinson, police say he attempted to flee on foot.

The officers reportedly gave commands to Mr. Robinson to stop and attempted to apprehend him, but Robinson assaulted one officer and continued to flee.

The officers were able to apprehend Robinson shortly which prompted a struggle to detain him in which the officers say they deployed a taser.

Medics responded to the scene and Robinson was medically cleared.

After further investigation, officers were able to locate marijuana and Robinson was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Robinson was charged with one count each of possession of marijuana, assault on a law enforcement officer, and obstruction of justice.

