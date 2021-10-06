Newport News man arrested after leading Maryland police, Virginia state troopers in police pursuit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Newport News is now in custody after leading Virginia State Police and authorities from Maryland in a police pursuit.

The incident occurred just before 6:40 p.m. on Monday when Virginia State Police say they got a call from Prince George County Police in Maryland regarding an armed robbery that just occurred at their jurisdiction.

Maryland Police told Virginia State troopers that the suspect vehicle from the robbery was headed to Virginia and being pursued by Maryland Police

As the pursuit crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge into Virginia, a Virginia trooper pulled in behind the suspect vehicle which reports say still refused to stop.

As the suspect vehicle was approaching the Springfield Interchange, it attempted to make a drastic lane change, lost control, and struck the attenuator in the area that separates I-95 southbound from I-395 and I-495 northbound.

Virginia troopers were able to arrest the driver, later identified as 46-year-old Newport News resident Robert D. Johnson, and took him into custody without further incident.

State Police say a pellet gun was recovered from the vehicle.



Johnson was the only one inside the vehicle. He was transported to Alexandria Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.



He was then transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Virginia State Police charged Johnson with one felony count of eluding police, one count of reckless driving and for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

10 On Your Side is still learning if he is facing charges in Maryland.

The incident remains under investigation.