Newport News man accused of tampering with vehicles, indecent exposure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 56-year-old man in Newport News has been arrested for tampering with vehicles and urinating in public.

Police say they initially got the call for the incident around 6:17 a.m. on June 19 in the area of 33rd Street and West Avenue regarding a man tampering with vehicles.

Initial investigations revealed that a 37-year-old woman was in her vehicle when an unknown man, the accused suspect later identified as 56-year-old Brodus Junious Rivers, attempted to open one of the vehicle’s doors.

The woman told police that she asked the man what he was doing and asked him to leave. However, the woman added that she saw the accused suspect attempt to open the doors of several vehicles in the parking lot, and even attempted to urinate.

After further investigation, police were able to find Rivers who matched the description of the suspect given to them. Rivers was subsequently arrested and charged with one count each of tampering with vehicles and indecent exposure.