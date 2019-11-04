Live Now
Newport News man accused of shooting in a public place

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is accused of shooting in a public place after authorities found gunshot damage to a vehicle.

Police responded to the 800 block of 35th Street regarding a call about gunshots at around 10 p.m. on September 11.

When they got to the scene, police found gunshot damage to a vehicle as well as a wall behind the vehicle in the area.

After further investigation, police arrested 19-years-old Adrien Elijah Pierce around noon on Sunday.

Police say Pierce is charged with two counts each of shooting in a public place, shooting from vehicles, reckless handling of a firearm, and one count of shooting across the road.

