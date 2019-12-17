Newport News man accused of sexual battery, assault following domestic incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is facing multiple charges including sexual battery following a domestic incident Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 400 block of Shawn Circle at around 9:30 Sunday evening for a domestic incident. When the officers got to the scene, a woman told them a man known to her, later identified as 42-year-old Juanito Domingo Jr., was intoxicated and trying to get her to have sex and hit her in the buttocks.

When the woman refused, the man allegedly started throwing objects inside the residence. According to reports, the man’s daughter grabbed a purse to prevent him from throwing objects at the victim.

The man then proceeded to pull the purse from his daughter, causing her to fall onto the ground, police say. The man reportedly threw the purse at the victim’s face afterwards.

When the victim tried to call 911, police say the suspect took the phone from her and threw it against the wall, causing it to shatter. The incident ended when a family member of the victim arrived on the scene and escorted the man outside.

After further investigation, Newport News police officers arrested and charged Domingo with sexual battery, assault on a family member, injuring a phone line, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.