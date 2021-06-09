Newport News man accused of sexual assault of child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Newport News police say they were tipped about the alleged assault on May 10, and the report noted the victim knew the suspect.

After investigating further, police obtained warrants for 36-year-old Lamonte Terral Patrick.

He was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery: victim under 13 years old and indecent liberties with a child under 15 years old.

No other details have been released by police.