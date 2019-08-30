Newport News man accused of firing gun, trying to light car on fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun while on school property and tried to light a family car on fire.

Newport News police said officers responded to the 2200 block of New Kent Court Monday night for a shots fired call.

A 15-year-old boy at the home told officers his father had picked him up from school and was upset. His father reportedly pulled out a gun and fired it out the car window and then drove the teen home, police said.

After getting to the home, the teen’s father tried to light a family car on fire and then fired another round into the air. The father, who does not live at the home, left before officers arrived, police said.

Suffolk police said the man, 55-year-old Tony Anthony Hodnett, was arrested on Wednesday.

Hodnett is charged with abuse and neglect of children – reckless disregard, two counts of dischargng a firearm in a public place, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm in or around school, reckless handling of a firearm and attempt to commit a non-capital offense.