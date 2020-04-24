1  of  2
Newport News man accused of assaulting a woman

Newport News

Eugene Rose (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 71-year-old Newport News man is accused of assault and threatening to burn down a home.

Officers were called to Spur Drive the morning of April 23 for the report of a domestic assault. They arrived and made contact with the 50-year-old victim who told them she was struck in the face by someone she knew. She said he had a gun and that he threatened her.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested Eugene Rose and charged him with brandishing, assault and threats to bomb/burn.

