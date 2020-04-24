NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 71-year-old Newport News man is accused of assault and threatening to burn down a home.
Officers were called to Spur Drive the morning of April 23 for the report of a domestic assault. They arrived and made contact with the 50-year-old victim who told them she was struck in the face by someone she knew. She said he had a gun and that he threatened her.
As a result of their investigation, police arrested Eugene Rose and charged him with brandishing, assault and threats to bomb/burn.
Latest Posts
- Pharrell and World Central Kitchen support local businesses and organizations with food distribution
- Rabid raccoon found in West Landing Estates neighborhood of Chesapeake
- Newport News man accused of assaulting a woman
- Kroger now accepting SNAP benefits and waiving fee for curbside pickup customers
- US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions