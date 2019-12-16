Newport News man accused of aggravated sexual battery following inappropriate contact with minor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is accused of aggravated sexual battery among other charges after an alleged inappropriate contact with a minor.

According to reports, a woman went into the Newport News Police Headquarters late April of this year and reported past sexual offenses involving 37-year-old William Carlton French and a minor.

Police say French reportedly had inappropriate contact with the minor and after further investigation, police then served French warrants on December 13.

A press release from Newport News police detailed multiple charges against French including two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count each of sodomy and displaying child pornography to a child.

