Newport News leaders asking for new name suggestions for 4 schools with links to Confederacy, segregation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is asking for new name suggestions for four of its schools that currently have namesakes linked to the Confederacy and segregation.

In September, the Newport News School Board voted to move forward with naming four schools: Horace Epes Elementary, R. O. Nelson Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary and J.M. Dozier Middle School.

The school division created the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force to help with the renmaing process. The task force created a criteria for the new names, which aim to be embrace diversity and inclusion.

Here’s the criteria. Schools and school facilities may be named for the following:

The geographic location of the school

Physical or environmental features of the community

Historical locations and considerations

Programs included in the building

In honor of a person, living or deceased, who has made a significant contribution to education or has rendered outstanding service to mankind in their community, state or country.

The nomination process will be open until Wednesday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

Click here to submit your nomination.

History of the school names

Epes Elementary, Nelson Elementary and Dozier Middle school are named after former Newport News educators. Lee Hall is named after Lee Hall mansion.

Horace Epes was a pioneer educator and the first principal of Newport News High School. Epes also served in the Confederate army.

Robert Oliver Nelson was a former Newport News schools superintendent. John Marshall Dozier Jr. was a former Newport News School Board member. School officials say both Nelson and Dozier opted against admitting Black students at an elementary school since there was no federal court order to do so, thus prolonging segregation.

Finally, Lee Hall mansion was used as a headquarters for Confederate generals. It was owned by Richard Lee, an affluent farmer who also owned slaves.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference has encouraged various school divisions to change names of some schools.