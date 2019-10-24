Newport News law enforcement hosts run Thursday for Special Olympics Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department will host this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics Virginia Peninsula Region.

The one-mile run starts at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lidl, 11880 Jefferson Avenue, and will end at the fountain at City Center.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the run is not open to the public. However, the department encourages people to show up to support and cheer on the runners.

