NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is launching a program for local organizations to solutions regarding gun violence.

A pre-application session for the Gun Violence Grant Program will be held on Wednesday, May 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive).

During this meeting, city representatives will get the chance to share information on the grant application and provide insight on funding priorities.



Organizations will also be able to ask questions so they are prepared to respond to the grant application. Organizations interested in applying for the grant are not required to attend this session, but participation is strongly encouraged.

