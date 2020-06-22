Newport News launches YouthBuild program providing college, career readiness for young people

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Young men and women in Newport News are encouraged to apply and become part of the newly created Newport News YouthBuild program.

The program is part of a 1.4 million YouthBuild grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor to Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) to create this new workforce development and education program for 90 young people in the city.

The program provides education and occupational skill development to help participants obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries, including carpentry, maintenance and pre-apprenticeships in plumbing, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and electrical services.

Launching on Monday, June 22, Newport News YouthBuild is open to young men and women ages 16-24 who live in Newport News, with priority given to residents in zip code area 23607.

Participants will engage in job readiness training, financial literacy classes and career exploration opportunities at the Four Oaks Training Center and Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center.

They will earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree, if needed, and will attain at least one industry-recognized certification while preparing for post-secondary opportunities. Youth will also receive hands-on construction experience building homes in the city’s Southeast Community and will receive monetary stipends after successfully completing program milestones.

The eight month program also has follow-up support services for one year. Support services include career counseling, help during job searches and the application process, outreach to community businesses for placement, and more. Applications are currently being accepted and mandatory information sessions are hosted virtually twice a week in June.

For more information regarding the Newport News YouthBuild program, click here.

