Newport News launches public survey as part of city’s branding initiative

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News has launched a new survey to capture the city’s new brand.

In a release Wednesday, city officials say the questionnaire is part of Newport News’ new branding initiative and has been carefully crafted to “determine the city’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities.”

The survey is available online in English and Spanish and will remain open until October 31.



Individuals of all ages who live, work, visit, or attend school in Newport News are invited to respond, as are those who feel a connection to the city and want to offer feedback.

Print copies of the survey are also available at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers, as well as the Newport News Visitor Center and the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center.