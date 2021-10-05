Newport News launches program promoting safe sleeping practices regarding infants

Don’t leave your baby unattended on a nursing pillow. They can easily roll or fall off when you’re not looking.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has launched a program to help community members practice “safe sleeping” regarding infants.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is the cause for one out of three sudden unexpected infant deaths in the United States.

During SIDS Awareness Month, Newport News’ human services department launched the “On the Safe Side” campaign to educate parents, family members, caregivers and the community about safe sleeping practices.

City officials say they will distribute helpful tips on social media every week such as:

Always place the baby on their back to sleep to reduce the risk of SIDS.

Use a firm and flat mattress in a safety-approved crib that is free of soft and loose bedding, such as bumpers, stuffed animals, and blankets.

Place babies in their own sleep space – avoid co-sleeping.

Make sure babies aren’t wearing loose items, such as hats, bows or clip-on pacifiers.

Do not use a seat or swing as a permanent sleep space.

The community is encouraged to post photos of their baby in a safe sleep environment with the hashtag #onthesafeside.

To learn more about this public education campaign led by the National Institute of Health, click here.