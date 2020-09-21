Newport News launches face mask design challenge to boost creativity, help prevent spread of COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is hoping to get residents’ creativity juices flowing while staying safe from COVID-19.

The City of Newport News is launching a Face Mask Design Challenge. The top designs in each category will be printed on face masks that will be distributed throughout the city and beyond.

Entries will also be featured on the city’s social media pages and in regular articles in the daily newsletter.

Residents of all ages are invited to design a face mask that they’d proudly wear.

The categories include:

Budding Artists: 12 years and under

Young Adult: 12-17

Adult: 18 and above

“While we all need to mask up, there’s no reason that our masks have to be boring,” said Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “Newport News is home to talented artists of all ages. This contest gives them the opportunity to use their skills to design a piece that tells the unique story of our city and residents while stopping the spread of the coronavirus.”

Submissions are due by Friday, October 16 and should be emailed to maskupnn@nnva.gov.

Participants are asked to keep originals of the scanned submission in the event it wins and it is needed to create the masks. Residents can use any medium for their creation – markers, crayons, paint or a computer program.

Artwork must be the participant’s own original work and it must not infringe on any intellectual property rights of third parties.

For more information, click here.

