Newport News launches community survey as part of rebranding efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As part of the city’s work to create a unified message and communications strategy, Newport News is seeking the public’s input to determine the city’s strengths, weaknesses, challenges and opportunities.

“This community survey is an integral part of the research process, as we strive to develop an authentic brand for our city,” says Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “We look forward to receiving responses that highlight our strengths while pointing out our deficiencies and areas we can improve. The feedback we receive will guide our city’s growth and development, as we strive to communicate a more cohesive message that reflects who we truly are as a community.”

The survey, available in English and Spanish, is open to those who live, work, visit, or attend school in Newport News. Those who feel connected to the city are also encouraged to offer feedback.

In addition to the digital survey, paper copies are are available at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers, as well as the Newport News Visitor Center and the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center.

“The diversity of our great city should be reflected in the responses we receive, and I encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to take the time to complete the survey,” added Price. “We would love to see teachers work with their students to complete the survey and retirement communities distribute print versions to residents. Businesses, churches, and groups can also help by sharing information on the survey and encouraging the community to respond.”

The survey will remain open until October 31.