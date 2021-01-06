Newport News K-9 Tank retires

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News K-9 is enjoying some R&R after a distinguished career with the city police department.

K-9 Tank officially retired from NNPD on Tuesday. The department said the lab put in a lot of hard work and was recognized on dozens of occasions in court for being a “highly trained and reliable narcotics detection canine.”

Tank and handler MPO Huling deployed 292 times during Tank’s tenure, finding 3,340 articles of contraband worth more than $5 million.

Photo via NNPD

Photo via NNPD

He’s now spending some quality time with MPO Huling and family.