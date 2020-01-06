Newport News police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Warwick Boulevard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police say a man has serious injuries after a car hit him.

The accident happened near the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Hunters Glenn around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation revealed the male attempted to cross Warwick Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver and witnesses remained on the scene.

The Newport News Police Department says there is no further information to release at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

