Newport News instituting hiring freezes, making other cutbacks in light of coronavirus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is the latest city to announce it is instituting a hiring freeze in anticipation of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

City Manager Cindy Rohlf made the announcement Thursday night during a Facebook live hosted by the city that focused on coronavirus.

“Just to make sure we end up in the black in the current year, we have done some hiring freezes going forward. We are looking at all expenses and telling all our departments that if it’s not critical, don’t move forward with it,” Rohlf said.

She also mentioned that all public projects would get a thorough look to see where money can be saved.

This is also likely to affect the fiscal year 2021 budget, too.

“We have a very strong financial position to be able to weather this, but we will have a few challenges,” Rohlf said.

