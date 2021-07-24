Newport News Police hosts community day in North Precinct

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department hosted a community day on Saturday, July 24 in the city’s North Precinct. The Boys and Girls Club off Thorncliff Drive in Newport News was packed with police for a good cause.

It was the Newport News Police Department’s community day in the city’s North Precinct.

Shawnalee Ross who’s a Lieutenant in the North Precinct says it took several weeks to pull together- but she’s blown away with the outcome.

“All with one goal, is being able to come out here and communicate with folks who are members of our community, build trusts, build these partnerships we have together,” stated Ross.

For hours, residents of all ages came together to play games, win prizes, attend a job fair, and of course, get some free food. Captain of North Precinct Terrance Dunbar says taking off the uniform and connecting with residents helps tear away certain stereotypes.

“It gives people an opportunity who only see police officers from the perspective of the media or their friends, they get to see us face to face and get the understanding we are people just like them, “said Dunbar.

16-year-old Matthew Huber says he feels like events like this bring a smile to people’s faces.

“It’s awesome because it can bring out a whole bunch of joy in people that they never even thought of,” smiled Huber.

This isn’t the end of the fun, the police department is also holding a super block party called “The Backyard Bash” coming up on August 7.

That’ll be at Washington and West Avenues between 26th and 28th streets.