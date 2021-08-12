Newport News hosting Shipbuilders’ Day job fair on Friday; will include COVID-19 vaccine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is hosting a job fair highlighting open positions in the maritime, shipbuilding and repair industries.

The event, in honor of Shipbuilders’ Day, will take place from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center on 30th Street.

Event organizers say the event is free and open to the public.

