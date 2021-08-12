Newport News hosting Shipbuilders’ Day job fair on Friday; will include COVID-19 vaccine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News is hosting a job fair highlighting open positions in the maritime, shipbuilding and repair industries.
The event, in honor of Shipbuilders’ Day, will take place from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center on 30th Street.
Event organizers say the event is free and open to the public.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.