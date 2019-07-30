Newport News hosting open house on Huntington Middle, Doris Miller sites

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Newport News will be hosting an open house discussion Wednesday on the future of the Huntington Middle School and Doris Miller Community Center sites.

The open houses will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center.

There will be no set agenda. Residents can come to the event at any time to discuss ideas with members of the planning department.

The city is looking into the possibility of making Huntington Middle School, Doris Miller Community Center, Pearl Bailey Library and the C. Waldo Scott Center for H.O.P.E. a shared use site and part of the Southeast Community Resource Area.