Newport News holds city-wide ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ campaign to give thanks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — What if everyone in an entire city practiced an “Attitude of Gratitude?”

Mayor McKinley Price thinks that’s possible if each resident would simply take a moment to find something to be thankful for.

“Personally, I’m thankful for a loving family,” says Mayor Price, who’s married to Valerie Scott Price, a retired educator. They have two adult children and one grandson. Marcia Price is a representative in the Virginia House of Delegates. McKinley Price, II is a dental surgeon living in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’ve been very fortunate. I’m a healthy person, haven’t missed a day at work since (cough-cough) so many years. ha ha.”

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a personal and professional toll, but we each can find something to be thankful for. A desire to spread that positive thought helped lead to the official city-wide campaign, Attitude of Gratitude.

“We’re putting signs out in the neighborhood (and) having people put down what they’re thankful for.”

On the mayor’s list of who to say “thank you” to, the hardworking city employees. They got a day off on the Friday after Veterans Day.

“We’ve gone through a couple of years of hard times and we’re trying to say thank you to the people who have done that.”

And for those who are still experiencing hard times, Price says getting through them may be helped by how you look at them.

“I’ve lost quite a few people, colleagues, family, very close friends, and it’s been tough. But there are blessings on the other side. I have a 102-year-old mother still with us. And it’s time to look at all the positive things and move forward. And I think it would be beneficial for everyone to do that.”

For more information about Newport News’s campaign “Attitude of Gratitude” just click on the link below.

https://www.nnva.gov/2712/Attitude-of-Gratitude