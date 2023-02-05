NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to ‘re-up’ on school supplies in Newport News.

Councilman Marcellus Harris III is working to make sure kids feel the love by hosting a supply drive.

“We want to supply them with that love and that positive spirit to go back and finish strong.”

The Sunday event provides school supplies, and resources to students, and teachers.

This marks the 6th annual re-up school supply event.

The event has grown over the years with partnerships and donations. This year, kids walked away with about 1,000 bookbags full of supplies.

“It’s something that we envisioned years ago to have our community of kids being able to do positive activities. It’s not just about sports we have kids that do arts.”

During the event, kids can get a free haircut from ‘Tomorrow’s Image’ barbers.

The ‘Heart of Giving’ will give out free children’s clothing, and mental health professionals will share resources with families.

The Tri-Citi youth foundation basketball and cheer team will also show off their skills.

The event ends at 4 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center.