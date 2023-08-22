NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News will host a community engagement forum on Tuesday night to talk about homelessness.

The event’s happening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center at 57 McLawhorne Drive. It’s open to the public and registration’s not required.

After a presentation on statistics related to homelessness in the city, residents will get the opportunity to share their input with a panel that includes members of the Newport News Police Department, Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center, The Planning Council, Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, United Way of the Virginia Peninsula and ForKids.