Newport News first responders salute health care heroes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Newport News are once again thanking health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday night, members of the police department, sheriff’s office and fire department came together outside of Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital to salute the staff and thank them for all they are doing.

The police department shared photos of the tribute on Facebook.

Photo courtesy: NNPD

