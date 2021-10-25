Newport News Firehouse Subs giving away free subs to first responders Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Firehouse Subs location in Newport News is celebrating the restaurant’s 10th anniversary by giving away free medium subs to all first responders and active military members in uniform.

The sub giveaway is part of First Responders Day at the Newport News franchisee located at 12515 Jefferson Ave. The offer is only available at this location on Tuesday all day long.

The free medium subs will be available to all police officers, firefighters, EMTs and active-duty military who stop by the restaurant; they are not available for third-party delivery. Guests must be in uniform to redeem the offer.