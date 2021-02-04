Woman dies in mobile home fire on Troy Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died in a mobile home on Troy Drive in Newport News.

Dispatch said they received a 911 call around 4 a.m. from a tow truck driver for the fire in the 200 block of Troy Drive. Crews arrived at the scene and pulled the woman out from inside the home. She died a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

Breaking: A person died after an early- morning fire in the Warwick Mobile home neighborhood in #newportnews.

You can feel the sadness in the area as fire & police work to clear the scene.

@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/0pYWTHz7JD — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) February 4, 2021

No other details are available at this time, but forensics units are at the scene.

Update: I’m told the victim is a woman. She was the only person home at the time of the fire. A tow truck driver in the area called 911 around 4a.m.@NNFire and @NewportNewsPD forensics on scene investigating the cause of the fire. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/U7jiJGaanl — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) February 4, 2021

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates. WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson has live coverage on WAVY TV-10.