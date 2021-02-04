Woman dies in mobile home fire on Troy Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has died in a mobile home on Troy Drive in Newport News.
Dispatch said they received a 911 call around 4 a.m. from a tow truck driver for the fire in the 200 block of Troy Drive. Crews arrived at the scene and pulled the woman out from inside the home. She died a short time later.
No other injuries were reported.
No other details are available at this time, but forensics units are at the scene.
