NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters rescued two people from a second floor balcony during an active fire Tuesday night in Newport News.

Around 10 p.m., the fire department started receiving calls about an apartment fire in the 700 block of Antrim Drive, off Jefferson Avenue near Harpersville Road.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from a first floor apartment, which extended to the second floor. It took about 30 minutes for them to get the fire under control.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Antrim Drive the night of June 7, 2022 for an active apartment fire. (Photo courtesy: NNFD)

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Antrim Drive the night of June 7, 2022 for an active apartment fire. (Photo courtesy: NNFD)

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Antrim Drive the night of June 7, 2022 for an active apartment fire. (Photo courtesy: NNFD)

The fire damaged three apartments and displaced five people.

Firefighters rescued two people from a balcony, but there were no injuries reported to any occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the fire.