Newport News Fire Department seeking applicants for Citizen Fire Academy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Fire Academy.

The free 13-week course teaches participants about every aspect of the fire department’s role in the community.

Students will become certified in CPR and first aid, and learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Each class will focus on a different topic such as fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire marshals, and the roles of HAZMAT and marine rescue teams. Students will also visit many of the fire stations and auxiliary buildings the department uses.

Assistant Fire Chief of Professional Development Wesley Rogers says the class started in 2015 as a way to raise awareness about all the services the fire department does. He says fighting fires only accounts for about 5 percent of their duties.

Wesley stresses this class is not meant to train people to become firefighters. However, he notes it is a good first step for anyone interested in later pursuing the career. The firefighting application is a more rigorous six-month process.

This will be the seventh Citizen Fire Academy for the department. It is open to Newport News residents, business owners, employees in the city or others who are connected to the city in some way. The department also encourages the spouses of firefighters to take it so they can better understand what their loved one does.

The classes start March 9 and meet every Monday night from 6 to 9 p.m. They are held at the Newport News Fire Training Center at 17300 Warwick Boulevard.

The application deadline is Feb. 17. It consists of basic information about the applicant and asks why they would like to take part in the academy.

You can find a link to it here: https://www.nngov.com/DocumentCenter/View/8016/CFA-Application?bidId=

For more information about the class or to contact the instructors: https://www.nngov.com/2112/Citizen-Fire-Academy