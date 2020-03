NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to the 40 block of Spur Drive for a residential fire on Thursday night.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

As of 10 p.m., dispatchers were unable to confirm if injuries were reported in the fire.

Spur Drive is a part of a mobile home community located off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

