Newport News felon sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man, who is a previously convicted felon, was sentenced to prison Thursday for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Dayquan Antoine Goodwin, 27, of Newport News, was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants in Newport News.

Newport News Police encountered Goodwin as he was walking around Patrick Henry Mall and placed him under arrest.

When searching Goodwin, police say that officers discovered a “small amount of marijuana, five loose oxycodone tablets in his pocket, and a loaded Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.”

As a prior convicted felon, Goodwin was prohibited from possessing firearms. A Facebook search warrant revealed that he had posted pictures of himself with the same firearm on earlier occasions.

Goodwin was sentenced to two years in prison for the unlawful possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

