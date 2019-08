NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News father is facing charges for allegedly abusing his two children.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 42nd Street on Aug. 28 for a report that two children, ages 7 and 9, had welts on their bodies from their father.

The father was identified as 26-year-old David Council II. Police charged him with two counts of child abuse and neglect.