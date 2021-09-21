Newport News family searching for missing 30-year-old woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Missing person posters can be found lining Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

It’s a small snapshot of a desperate call 30-year-old Ty’Nesha Taylor’s family is making in hopes someone finds her.

Taylor’s mother, Francine Bragg, says she was last seen at her home on September 1st.

“She always come home, and she always reach out to her son,” Bragg said.

Family members fear Taylor is in danger considering her struggles with mental health. Before she went missing, she was picked up by police through an emergency custody order to get her help at a mental health facility.

She was released a few weeks before she disappeared and spent time to Menchville House Ministries off Warwick Boulevard. Her family says she was last seen Sept. 1.

Without her medication, her family is fearing the worst.

“She could be somewhere dead and that’s just the truth,” said Taylor’s sister, Paquita Edmonds.

Newport News police say they are investigating the case but haven’t posted a missing person news release because she isn’t in danger or in need of medical help.

Taylor’s family believes this represents a flaw in the system.

“What are they waiting for, for us to find a body somewhere? It’s not right,” said Taylor’s aunt, Louise Weeks.

David Wilson, founder of community group Us 4 Us and delegate candidate, says its cases like this that show the need for the Andre alert.

31-year-old Andre Grady was killed in December of 2019.

Grady was wheelchair bound. He was found dead by a community search party under the crawl space of a house on 24th Street.

His family and friends made emotional pleas to city officials to support the activation of a police search when a person with a disability or mental illness is reported missing.

“She’s out there without her family support love and medication so that should be enough criteria for them to actively start searching for her,” said Wilson.

Over the weekend, the family held a search party, and they’re hoping others will keep an eye out too.

“Please, if you see my sister, please call 911. You do not have to approach her. Keep your eyes on her stay a distance away from her but call the police,” stated Edmonds.