Newport News family pleads for answers after man killed in hit-and-run

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News family is searching for answers as police search for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run.

The crash left 58-year-old George Byrd Sr., lying in the middle of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue on Friday night.

The family of George Byrd is still coming to grips with the tragedy.

“Just totally devastated,” said Nealynn Byrd, George Byrd’s wife. “Like you just never think, you know, you just never think you’re going to hear it.”

Police say George Byrd was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit. His family believes he was on his way to visit a friend.

“They left him there. They literally left him there,” said Nealynn Byrd. “If it wasn’t somebody coming up, he could’ve been laying there. Another car could’ve come around that curve and rolled over him. That’s a human being.”

Police say a dark-colored SUV left the scene, but currently don’t know who was driving it. It’s a question the Byrd family wants answered.

“You have a brother, a sister, a mother, family,” said Mildred Davis, George Byrd’s sister. “I know you do. So what I’m saying is, I understand how you might feel, but do you know how we feel? I love my brother and my brother is a human being that you left in that street. That’s all I got to say to you. Please come forward.”

The family says another driver saw George Byrd lying in the road and stopped to make sure no one else hit him. They are grateful for that, but are still shocked by the loss.

“He was everything in the world to me,” said Lindbergh Jones, George Byrd’s brother. “I wish I could’ve traded places with him, I’m just saying, because that’s how much I love him.”

They are desperate to know who is responsible.

Mildred Byrd, George Byrd’s mother, said, “It would mean a lot. It would really mean a lot, just to hear them say, you know, they’re sorry.”

George Byrd leaves behind four children, one step-daughter, and a number of grandchildren.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.