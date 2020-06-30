Newport News family needs help after deadly crash leaves man in a coma

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — More details are being revealed about a Newport News family involved in a deadly crash one week ago.

Courtnie Ferell and Dylan Reynolds were traveling in Mecklenburg County on the way back from a family vacation when they were involved in a head-on collision.

Courtnie was killed. Dylan is fighting for his life.

It was supposed to be a fun family weekend enjoying life. Dylan’s sister told WAVY News 10’s Tamara Scott with Dylan’s medical bills, the kids, the cost of going back and forth — and Dylan still not awake — bills and stress are pilling up.

Dylan is a single father, but right now instead of playing with his son and daughter, he’s lying unconscious in a hospital bed in Richmond.

“It sucks to watch somebody that you love fight for their life back… They deserve that happiness more than anybody you know and something like this happens,” said his sister Kayla.

Dylan, his two children and his girlfriend, Courtnie, were in the car when the crash happened. Kayla said the kids will all be OK, Courtnie’s son is with his immediate family and is doing as well as can be expected.

“They way it looked like the other person was coming up the hill and they were at the hill. They didn’t see each other and it was the other person … just slightly in their lane and they just kinda boom — hit,” Kayla explained.

Courtnie died later in a hospital.

“She had a lot of internal damage, so, unfortunately, there was nothing they could do. They tried everything,” Kayla described.

Dylan was airlifted to an area hospital and later to Richmond.

“We don’t even know how he is going to be when he comes out, or if he is even going to be able to speak or walk,” she explained. Kayla said he’s had a stroke, has multiple brain injuries, and has been in a coma for the last week. On top of that, his insurance has lapsed, so they’re struggling financially.

“Me and my mom, you know, we’re trying but, you know, we just don’t have the kind of money. I wish we did, but we just don’t… We also have traveled to and from Richmond to Newport News — and [need to pay for] just places to stay food while we are here,” she explained.

She said when Dylan wakes, he’ll find the love of his life is gone. She wants to take the pressure off some other way.

“He has been through some dark times, and he was himself again with her,” she said.

Latest Posts: