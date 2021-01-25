Newport News family calls for justice for slain loved one

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Family and friends of a Newport News woman are calling for justice after someone killed her earlier this month.

Officers found 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair dead in a home on Old Denbigh Boulevard on January 3. Investigators determined it was a homicide and her family wants answers.

On Sunday, family members gathered together for one of the first times since her death. They are calling for justice and praying her soul is at peace.

Pair left behind six children, 21 siblings and many nieces and nephews.

“I fight for justice; we all are. I believe in Aunt Sammy and she believed in me too. I loved her, everybody loved her,” said one of her younger nephews.

Pair’s daughter, Talethia Barnes, led a balloon release service Sunday in her honor.

“This has been the hardest two weeks of my life. I didn’t even know if I was going to live to see the next day,” said Talethia.

She said it is hard to live without her, but even harder to know she may have been suffering.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, and she trusts they’ll find justice.



“We are allowing the police to do their job and we support them, we are working with them, and that’s what matters,” she said.

In the meantime, today the prayers and each balloon from young and old was for her peace.

“Now she is with God. She is protected. She won’t get bothered no more,” said her nephew.

And a prayer for anyone else who could be in a similar situation.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

The Black Lives Matter 757 group was also in attendance at Sunday’s service. They are planning a march in her honor February 3.