Newport News Fall Festival of Folklife canceled for 2nd year due to COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fans of the Newport News Fall Festival of Folklife will have to miss the city’s annual event for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is typically held the first weekend in October at Newport News Park.

It was canceled due to increasing COVID-19 cases because of the delta virus variant.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Michael Poplawski, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “We know that our loyal attendees and vendors will be disappointed with the cancellation, and we appreciate their understanding of the need to make this decision.”

The festival has been held annually since 1974 and is one of the most well-attended events on the Virginia Peninsula, according to Newport News. They typically host more than 15,000 people during the two-day show.

