NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Mobile Crisis teams will now be responding to Newport News as the city expands resources for individuals experiencing mental health crises.

In line with Virginia’s Marcus-David Peters Act, also known as the “Marcus Alert”, this change shifts the primary responsibility for behavioral health calls away from law enforcement to mental health professionals.

“This is a great step toward better serving people in Newport News who are struggling with mental health challenges,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said. “For decades, police have been the primary responder to individuals in crisis. Newport News has invested in crisis intervention training for officers and other resources, such as our CARe units. The CSB and the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are excellent resources to ensure individuals get the help they need.”

Calls that are determined to be low-risk are turned over to 988 crisis counselors. Calls that require additional resources are handled on a case-by-case basis and the response may include a Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board Mobile Crisis Team, a Newport News Fire Department CARe unit and/or a 988 Region Five Mobile Crisis Team, with police assistance.

“Newport News Emergency Communications Center will continue its commitment to coordinating mental health-related calls with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline,” Laura McCartney, 911 Communications Manager, said.

People are encouraged to call or text 988 directly when they or someone they know is at risk for suicide or struggling with a mental health or behavioral health crisis.

Newport News Police Department has also launched an awareness campaign to educate people about 988 and encourage them to use it.

For more information, visit nnva.gov/rapidsos.