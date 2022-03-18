NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three former Newport News changemakers are being highlighted for their activism this weekend.

On Saturday at the Main Street Library, family, friends, and city officials will gather to induct Charles Allen, Mayme BaCote, and Flora Crittenden into the “We Stand for Justice” exhibit.

It’s part of the Newport News Library’s bigger project, “Say It Loud: The African American Experience in Newport News.”

“I think it’s important for us to tell the story of all the people who make up the city of Newport News and the rich legacy of contributions everyone has made. This is a way to tell that story,” said Anita Jennings, who is the library director for Newport News Public Library.

Jennings has been with the library for 21 years and says the “Say It Loud” came at the request of citizens to highlight and document the socio-political legacy of African Americans in the city.

“They stuck out because of the contributions they had for the City of Newport News and the activism they had for their own way pushing for Civil Rights in the city, particularly the southeast community,” she said.

Charles Allen served on City Council and as vice mayor as well as deputy director of planning.

Mayme BaCote also served on council and as a state delegate.

Flora Crittenden served on City Council, as state delegate, and worked for Newport News Public Schools division for over 30 years.

All three died within the last five years.

Jennings says the exhibit will showcase their stories and many will learn more about the three figures they might not have.

“When I started working for the city, Chuck Allen was my supervisor but I learned a lot looking at the exhibit, things I didn’t know,” she said.

The “Say It Loud” project also includes mini-documentaries on a number of topics such as Huntington High School, the faith community, and Whittaker Memorial Hospital, a permanent display at the Main Street Library “Until Freedom Comes,” a database, and historical street database.

The exhibit will be up until the end of the month, but it is moveable.

Last year, it was displayed at City Hall.

Jennings hopes the exhibit will encourage others to carve out their own paths.